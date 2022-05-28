HURON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Early Saturday morning, the Huron Police Department says they received a call of a report of a stabbing.

When their officers arrived at the home in the 16000 block of W. Palmer Avenue in the Huron area, they say they found a person who was suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound. The case is now being considered a homicide, as the injured person has died.

Additionally, another person was also suffered a stabbing injury and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputies are taking over the investigation and ask if anyone has information to contact their non-emergency line at (559) 600-8400.