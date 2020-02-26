Fresno County Dept. of Health monitoring recent travelers for Coronavirus as CDC warns of a widespread outbreak

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Fresno County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday they are monitoring people in the Fresno county for the Coronavirus.

According to the health department, all the individuals fit recent travel criteria. In a release, the health department said those being monitored don’t have symptoms, therefore a quarantine wasn’t recommended by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

“The FCDPH has recommended that these individuals self-monitor their symptoms and stay at home. These individuals are self-isolating with FCDPH oversight for fourteen (14) days according to CDC recommendations,” Michelle Rivera with the Fresno County Department of Public Health said.

The number of people being monitored and where they recently traveled was not released. There are no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the Central Valley, according to the CDC.

It comes as the CDC warned of an inevitable outbreak in the U.S.

“Now it’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen, and how many people in this country will become infected, and how many of those will develop severe or more complicated disease,” said CDC Principal Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat in a news conference Tuesday morning.

San Fransisco became the first major U.S. city to declare a state of emergency Tuesday, despite having no confirmed cases.

“Our number one goal is the health and safety of all our residents and we continue to prepare and take this incredibly seriously,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Hospitals like Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia are creating action plans should cases arise.

Infection Prevention Manager Shawn Elkin said preventing yourself from the Coronavirus is similar to the flu.

“Hand hygiene, social distancing, covering your cough, avoiding touching your face with your hands, and going ahead and staying away from sick people,” said Elkin.

He said the hospital is continuously modifying its plan to prepare.

“This one is a challenge, obviously affecting us in multiple countries, and provides us with an opportunity to go ahead and prepare means to address this infection to protect our patients and ourselves,” said Elkin.

The Fresno County Dept. of Public Health assures, “If a case is confirmed and an individual was to become ill, the FCDPH will work with the CDPH, CDC, and local partners (including hospitals and EMS) to provide treatment, transportation, isolation, and care for ill individuals.”

They recommend the following: