Fresno County Department of Public Works to close public campgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Department of Public Works and Planning will close all overnight camping at Lost Lake Park and Choinumni Park.

The closure will be in effect beginning Monday until Tuesday, April 14. This closure only affects overnight camping. Day use areas continue to be open to the public. 

For additional information please email parks@fresnocountyca.gov or call (559) 600-3004.

