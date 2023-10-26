FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Raw milk from a Fresno County-based dairy farm should be immediately discarded due to concerns about Salmonella contamination, officials with the state’s Department of Public Health announced Thursday.

As of Oct. 18, officials with the California Department of Public Health say they received reports of nine Salmonella cases across the state of California in persons who reported consuming Raw Farm brand milk purchased at various retail locations (click here for more details).

Officials with the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) say they are aware of this issue and are monitoring the situation.

As of Thursday, officials say there are no confirmed cases of Salmonella in Fresno County with reported consumption of Raw Farm, raw milk, but they advise consumers who have purchased these products to discard them immediately.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of Salmonella infection is advised to seek medical help immediately. According to officials, symptoms could include bloody or watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, nausea, vomiting, and headache approximately six hours to six days after consuming contaminated foods. The illness typically lasts for four to seven days.

Officials say raw or natural milk has not gone through the pasteurization process that heats milk to a high temperature for a short period of time and kills the harmful germs that can contaminate raw milk. These germs can include Salmonella, Listeria, E. Coli, and other bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against the consumption of raw milk and related products. People most at risk for severe illness are adults 65 years and older, children younger than five years of age, and individuals with weakened immune systems.