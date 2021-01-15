Fresno County DA Smittcamp urges calm ahead of inauguration

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Lisa Smittcamp, Fresno County’s District Attorney, urged for calm ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden as officials prepare for any civil unrest.

Following the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, law enforcement agencies across the country are bracing for possible uprisings against federal, state and local institutions.

Smittcamp said local officials will be on high alert in the coming days and multi-agency command posts will be operated throughout the state, including Fresno County, to deter and respond to any civil unrest.

She community members to refrain from participating in any violent or armed protest that exceeds the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

The DA also discouraged residents from traveling to the State Capitol in Sacramento for the purpose of protesting given the heightened tensions and the possibility of further unrest targeting state capitals nationwide.

Officials warned those that do decide to travel to the State Capitol that carrying a loaded firearm onto State Capitol grounds, even with a permit, is a felony and merely one of many criminal charges that could apply to anyone engaging in violent or armed protests.

Smittcamp said anyone participating in illegal conduct will be identified, arrested and prosecuted.