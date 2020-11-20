Fresno County DA says her office will not enforce Newsom’s curfew order

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Lisa Smittcamp, the Fresno County District Attorney, said in a statement Friday that her office will join most Valley police chiefs and county sheriffs in not enforcing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s overnight curfew.

Smittcamp’s statement says in part:

The Order itself lacks direction regarding methods, specific statutes, and enforcement criteria, as to whether the Governor intends to try to hold violators of this Order accountable in criminal courts. He cites no authority to allow for elected District Attorneys to enforce this Order, should we be presented with a request for prosecution of a violation. Most Police Chiefs and County Sheriffs in our area, and throughout the state, have stated that they do not intend to provide resources to enforce this Order, and we agree with those decisions. Lisa Smittcamp, Fresno County DA

Smittcamp went on to say that the DA’s Office will not be initiating criminal charges for any felony or misdemeanor violations of the governor’s order, “should any exist in the law.”

If the state creates any further “strike forces” with its own resources and requests charges be filed in Fresno County, the DA said those cases will be referred to state Attorney General Xavier Becerra for review and prosecution.