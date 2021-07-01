Fresno County DA offers $2500 reward for missing comfort dogs

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -Fresno County District Attorney, Lisa Smittcamp, is offering a reward for anyone who can find the DA’s two comfort dogs after they went missing on Thursday evening, according to officials.

In a Facebook post from the Fresno County District Attorney Office, the two dogs whose names are Nikko and North, got away from their handler after being scared off by fireworks.

Both dogs were last seen east of Academy Avenue on Shaw Avenue, specifically between Zediker and Kittyhawk avenues.

The DA Office Facebook post says DA Lisa Smittcamp is personally offering a $2,500 reward for their safe return.