FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office stated they will not be pursuing charges against city council members for violations of the Brown Act or alleged overspending on personal protective equipment by some members of the city council.

However, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp says there is a conflict of interest at play, and it’s time for major changes.

“Sometimes things happen in reality that can’t be proven in a court,” she said.

The conflict started in June of 2021 when the district attorney’s office received a request to investigate an allegation that Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria violated the Brown Act by asking three other council members to meet in a closed session to find out if “a deal” had been reached regarding Granite Park in Fresno.

The Brown Act requires local government business to be conducted publicly, but it’s open to interpretation.

Smittcamp says the city council members involved were not cooperative with the investigation.

“We do our very best but when we come in and try to investigate and people will not cooperate with us and will not provide us information, it’s hard for us to be able to make cases,” she said.

Our station caught up with Councilmember Soria to ask her about the investigation.

“I’m super excited to continue doing the work and not get distracted with baseless allegations that have been consistently made,” she said.

Smittcamp says it’s very difficult to reach the threshold of evidence needed to prosecute unless a certain level of cooperation is met.

Smittcamp says the accusations didn’t meet the criteria for a prosecution to go forward.

“The only time it reaches a level of a criminal action is if we can prove that there’s been a conflict of interest. When you don’t have people who will cooperate in an investigation, it’s very hard to prove that. It’s almost impossible,” she said.

The district attorney’s office also investigated an allegation regarding the purchase of personal protective equipment by city council members that exceeded the amount of money they’re able to spend without a competitive process.

“There was an over-expenditure by one councilperson,” Smittcamp said.

According to Smittcamp, city authorities knew about the purchases and did not take disciplinary action.

She said that’s due to the fact that a pandemic was raging there was a scramble for masks. In light of the pandemic, it would be nearly impossible to get a jury to convict for the excessive expenditure.

Smittcamp also says much of the issue is the attorney for the City of Fresno is hired by the city council, which represents an inherent conflict of interest.

“When you are employed by that person, it’s a conflict of interest. It’s not workable. They would have to prosecute their boss, basically. That is not appropriate,” she said.