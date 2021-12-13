Fresno County crews work overtime to protect Creek Fire burn scar from storm

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KGPE) – All hands are on deck up in Shaver Lake in case of potential hazards in the Creek Fire burn scar.

“We just came to visit and take a look at the storm,” said Fresno Resident Adrian Jimenez.

Jimenez drives from Fresno to the mountains every winter to see the snow. While the scenery is beautiful, the storm can turn dangerous especially when it comes to the road conditions.

“I just seen a couple of people struggling with their vehicle,” said Jimenez. “It keeps sliding and they have to push it up the hill.”

Chains are required at the top of the four lanes of the 168. County Supervisor Nathan Magsig said people should be on the lookout for icy roads, fallen trees, and rock or mudslides in the around 400,000 acres of the Creek Fire burn Scar.

“As the soils become unstable a little bit,” said Magsig. “It can shift conditions coming down the mountain and impacting our roadway. So be smart, drive a little slower, and have a plan.”

The Fresno County Roads Department, Caltrans, and the Sheriff’s Office will work hand-in-hand to address any hazards.

The good news, China Peak has gotten several inches of snow overnight and plans to open Friday, which is expected to bring a lot of business to the Shaver Lake area.

“Everybody wants to go skiing and snowboarding and just hang out in the snow, so yeah it will be very busy,” said Shaver Coffee and Deli Owner Norman Kato.

If you do plan to go up to Shaver Lake officials said to be prepared by bringing extra food, water, and clothing in case of emergency.