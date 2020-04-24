Fresno County court using ‘virtual courtroom’ during COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Superior Court is now conducting hearings for in-custody defendants using video technology.
On April 8, the Superior Court started using Zoom for in-custody arraignments for defendants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Court said they are bringing together, from remote locations, the Judge, courtroom staff, attorneys, the defendant, and other necessary parties in a “virtual courtroom.”
For the link to live streamed public hearings visit the court’s website.
