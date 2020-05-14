Fresno County correctional officer tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said they received word Thursday from county health officials that one of its correctional officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Efforts are now being made to identify staff members who may have come in contact with the officer, said spokesman Tony Botti. Measures are also being made to identify, isolate and monitor any inmates who may have come in contact with the information.

All Sheriff personnel working in county jail facilities and visitors are required to wear facial masks due to the positive test result.

COVID-19 resource links:

