Fresno County correctional officer dies after getting COVID at work, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County correctional officer who contracted COVID-19 at work last month has passed away according to Fresno County sheriff officials.

Authorities say 52-year-old Fresno County Correctional Officer Juan Cruz passed away in the hospital on Friday and had been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since Oct. 13, 2021.

Officials say Cruz began his career with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office in August of 2012 and leaves behind three children.

According to deputies, a procession for Cruz will take place on Friday at 4:00 p.m. traveling from Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno to the Chapel of Light on 1620 W. Belmont Avenue in Fresno.