FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office is looking for the relatives of a 60-year-old man who was found deceased near a convenience store.

Authorities say on Thursday, Sept. 1, Landious Hinton was found dead outside of a convenience store near Ventura and Van Ness Avenues in Fresno.

Officials say that personnel from the coroner’s office have been searching through numerous personal records, but they haven’t found Hinton’s relatives yet.

Locating immediate family members is a necessary process in order for the coroner’s unit to release the body and allow the person to have a proper burial.

Anyone with information about Landious Hinton is asked to call (559) 600-3400 or email the Deputy Coroner handling the case at Loretta.Andrews@fresnosheriff.org