FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The midterms are less than a week away, and the Fresno County Clerk’s office has already received about 70,000 ballots.

It could take a while to have final results, and Veteran’s Day could also delay mail-in-ballots because of the federal holiday.

If you voted by mail you can track your ballot to confirm it was counted by clicking here.

If you’re voting in person, the elections office recommends getting to the polls early.

You can find a polling location near you by clicking here.