Fresno County, city of Fresno, to receive millions in federal aid through coronavirus relief bill

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Millions of dollars of federal aid is headed to Fresno County under the third round of stimulus funding, a part of Congress’ Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known at the CARES act.

​The funds are being distributed based on population, Fresno County is set to receive $81 million dollars, while the city of Fresno just over $90 million.

Airports are also getting funding, Fresno Yosemite International Airport will receive almost $13 million to make up for lost revenue due to lack of travelers.​

Fresno County officials say they plan to use the $81 million to boost testing capabilities and purchase more personal protective equipment for county employees and local health professionals. ​

The county plans to also use the money to offset technical costs used to have 2,500 or so county employees working from home or are furloughed.

​”They’re all working very hard, and the ones that are working from home or have been furloughed, to the extent that we have an opportunity to make sure that the county has remained hold and we can bring these people back and keep them safe through this pandemic we want to do that,” said Nathan Magsig, Fresno County Board of Supervisor District 5.

The county expects to receive the money by the end of the week.

