Fresno County businesses brace for possible move back to purple tier next week

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno County’s run in the red tier may be short lived.

Health officials warned the area may move back to the purple, the most restrictive tier, next week. Meaning some businesses will once again have to stop indoor services and others will close completely.

If the area does not hit state requirements for testing positivity and case rates to stay in the red tier on Tuesday, it will move back to purple by Friday.

Health officals were asked what the chances were this would happen in a media update Friday, and Dr. Rais Vohra took a moment.

“I think they’re high. I mean I am very concerned,” he said.

Lewis Everk owner of Vyxn Restaurant and Lounge has been through it all before and says the whole process lacks transparency.

“We’ve requested multiple times, ‘Please help us define what these tier systems mean, because how do we plan?,'” he said.

Sean Clinton manager of GB3 said they won’t be able to move their operation outdoors, so they’d have to close.

“We have to abide by the guidelines, laws and so forth. As tough as it is, and as sad as it is, you have to kind of abide,” he said.

Clinton said the community is happy to be back at the gym, and they’re just trying to stay optimistic.

“We’re just real positive. I think everyone should feel positive as well. I think the numbers are good but no one’s going to know until next Tuesday,” he said.

Everk said he and many others already know how it’ll play out for them.

“I think we’ve made it pretty clear that despite what is said on Tuesday we’re going to remain open there’s no other option at this point,” he said.

Some elected officials have pushed for businesses to reopen, but Everk said they need to do more.

“We are calling on our local leadership to take a stand here. We’re asking our local leadership not just to stand back, and say they’re not going to do anything, but to actually stand up and fight for us. I mean, this is a fight,” he said.

Everk organized a rally to reopen safely last month. He said he’s planning another one for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m, following whatever announcement comes down.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.