Fresno County business-guidebook ‘Opportunity Fresno’ is now online

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A business guide-book highlighting the best places to invest in Fresno and beyond is now online, after three years in the making.

The ‘Opportunity Fresno’ website is designed to help companies in and around the City of Fresno, and the wider county.

“You can go onto the opportunity zone map and see exactly where they are. Exactly where the demographics are of that particular zone,” said CEO of Fresno County Economic Development Corporation LeeAnn Eager.

Eager said this website is a tool for start-up businesses. Businesses looking to expand and business investors.

“If you have investments that you want to put into an area where it can do the most good and also get you a return on that investment go onto the website and look at some of the projects we have to offer,” said Eager.

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand says it’ll bring opportunities for growth within the City of Fresno.

“I am looking forward to my final year here and hoping to launch some new businesses and expand some existing businesses and take advantage of the program,” said Brand.

The website showcases businesses looking for investments in and around Fresno County through easy to navigate zones.

Something Tate Hill with Access Plus Capital said is a game-changer when looking for businesses to invest in.

“Our whole mission is to support small businesses and help grow jobs in the Central Valley,” said Hill. “So, for us, it was a no brainer because we want to make sure businesses have access to all the tools that they can.”

