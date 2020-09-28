Fresno County break ground on Sheriff’s Office Area 2 Substation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County leaders and the Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony Monday morning to break ground on a new Area 2 substation.

The facility will be located between Belmont and Harvey avenues.

The new facility will serve as a hub for patrol briefings, community meetings and a storage location for specialty unit vehicles and equipment that are deployed during emergency situations, according to officials.

The new complex will replace the current Area 2 substation located on Shields Avenue, just east of Clovis Avenue.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $14 million.

The estimated date of completion is August 2021.

