FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, unanimously voted to back the Fresno County Sheriff’s body camera program.

Sheriff John Zanoni says it’s a big step forward for a faster implementation of the cameras, cameras he says will add much-needed transparency to his office.

“What the officer says and what they write isn’t always taken at face value anymore, and people want to see the video as the proof. Everybody has a device. Everybody has a phone. And you know, talking to the DAs and other folks, people want to see the video. People want to see what’s going on,” says Sheriff Zanoni.

With Tuesday’s unanimous vote, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office can now officially accept a federal grant for $430,000, secured back in October of last year.

It’s a big part of the over $3 million in funding needed for the 215 cameras, software, and a new IT analyst to oversee them. It’s in addition to money from the office’s innovation funds and the removal of three vacant positions.

“We can accept that $430,000 grant, and we can move forward full speed ahead to get this program implemented and running hopefully by the end of the year,” says Sheriff Zanoni.

Camera tests are already underway, and those will be able to record high-definition audio and video and can even transcribe conversations word for word.

Sheriff John Zanoni, in his presentation, says Fresno and Kings County Sheriff’s offices are the only ones in their district, which includes Madera, Merced, Tulare, and Mariposa counties, not currently using body cameras.

“There are a lot of agencies out there that currently have them and utilize them. People can see, hey, this is who deputies are dealing with, this is how they’re dealing with them. I think it’s of critical importance as we move forward and we build those relationships with our community,” said Zanoni.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp also says this was a huge win for the departments and communities it will impact.

“Today’s approval of the body-worn cameras for our sheriff deputies is a positive step forward in increasing transparency for both law enforcement and those they interact with. This technology is an invaluable asset for modern-day policing and provides our office significant evidentiary value in handling prosecutions,” says Smittcamp.

Only a limited number of deputies will receive cameras at first before they’re slowly phased into most others.

Sheriff Zanoni says they’re hoping to have cameras on personnel as soon as November.