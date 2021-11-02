Fresno County Board of Supervisors hosts redistricting hearing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Tuesday, the Fresno County Board of Supervisors held the first of two public hearings on redistricting.

With the completion of the 2020 census, the districts will now be redrawn.

There was a large turnout as community members took to the podium to take part in the hearing.

“First and foremost, the goal of this redistricting should be to bring the five districts into a population balance,” says Kristen Parks, consultant of the firm NDC.

Out of the 23 maps submitted, these are three maps the redistricting commission recommended to the board of supervisors.

Some residents and activist groups say the next county district map needs to better reflect diverse communities, racially, socially, and economically.

Former supervisor and state assemblyman, Juan Arambula, echoing that sentiment.

“A lot has happened over the last 20 years, according to the census, Latinos are now 54% of the population while the Anglo population has dropped almost by half,” says Arambula.

“As a person with mental health needs, I would like to have my neighborhood placed in the district that would give me a path to advocate for mental health resources,” said one Fresno County resident.

Representatives of the three maps that were recommended to the board had the chance to explain their map design philosophy to reflect equitable representation.

“What we want to do is preserve communities that are on the rise and going, but also ensure that there is adequate representation,” said one of the representatives.

Some members of the board did not let up and also voiced their concerns about some of the maps.

The last hearing will take place on November 16th at the Fresno county hall of records and is open to all residents.