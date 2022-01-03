Fresno County blood supply “critically low”

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A news release from the health officials Monday warned of a “dire blood shortage” in Fresno County.

According to the release, blood supply is critically low. Health officials say the shortage comes at a bad time as winter months often see hire demand due to increases in traffic collisions and trauma.

“The health and wellbeing of our community depends on a sustainable blood supply,” says Dr. Rais Vohra, Interim Medical Director of the Fresno County Department of Public Health. “Right now, that supply is critically low, which really impacts the care we can deliver at our local hospitals.”

Fresno County health officials say the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic have made people far less likely to donate blood. According to the Central California Blood Center, only 10% of eligible donors will actually give blood. “

Blood cannot be manufactured, and it can not be provided any other way,” says Christopher Staub, with the Central California Blood Center.

To find a list of places to donate blood, visit the donateblood.org website.