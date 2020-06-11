Fresno County asking movie theaters, entertainment centers extend closures past state guidance

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) –Fresno County pumped the breaks on reopening plans after a spike in coronavirus cases.

This week the state announced movie theaters and family entertainment centers could open along with a number of other businesses this Friday.

But, Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra announced the county is asking them to stay closed an additional two weeks.

“We try to keep everybody positive and optimistic, because this is a family entertainment center, it’s all about fun so this has just been very discouraging. It’s like bad news, after bad news, after bad news,” Joe Simmons the general manager at Blackbeard’s said.

Dr. Vohra announced the news at a regular Department of Health update Wednesday.

“We still have this pandemic and we still have these case counts going up, our fatality counts are actually accelerating when you look at the numbers, and these are all signs that are quite concerning,” he said.

He said he wants to give the department time to work with these venues to make sure they can safely open, as well as help curb the climbing number of cases.

“That will hopefully dampen the impact of this reopening on our case counts,” he said.

Simmons said the reopening process has been extremely frustrating.

“It’s like hot potato right now. No one is accountable for anything. It’s gone from city council, the mayor’s office, to the advisory committee, to the governor, now it’s back to the county of Fresno and now county health department. Just no accountability. No one to go to,” he said.

Simmons said the facility is ready to open now with sanitation and social distancing protocols in place. A team of 6 to 10 people are being brought on just to sanitize machines and surfaces their entire shift.

“We have a 55 gallon drum of hand sanitizer that’s about to be delivered and it will probably show up tomorrow, but we’re talking hundred of gallons of various chemicals and cleaning agents,” Simmons said.

He said employees will also be screened for symptoms and fever and wear masks while at work.

“You’re going to be safe when you come here. We keep things very clean to begin with now we’ve just taken a lot of extra steps.”

If the county sticks with this plan, Blackbeard’s and others like it will be open on the 26th. However they said some features, such as the waterslides, will remain closed.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.