Fresno County announces local emergency to address heat-related livestock deaths

FILE – A pig looks out from a cage to be loaded onto a cargo plane en route to China from the Brest-Bretagne Airport in Guipavas, Brittany, on March 10, 2020. – One thousand pigs, handpicked for their reproductive performance, flew off on March 10 from Brest to China, a country strongly hit by the African swine fever virus in 2019. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County announced a local emergency Thursday to address livestock deaths resulting from the recent heatwave.

Officials say the recent heatwave has contributed to an increased rate of livestock fatalities.

The increase of carcasses in need disposal has exceeded the capacity of the Baker Commodities, Inc. rendering facilities, which processes livestock carcasses for a majority of the Central Valley.

The proclamation of a local emergency allows the county to take necessary emergency disposal measures to protect public health and safety from potential hazards.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.