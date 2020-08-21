Fresno County announces local emergency to address heat-related livestock deaths

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – A pig looks out from a cage to be loaded onto a cargo plane en route to China from the Brest-Bretagne Airport in Guipavas, Brittany, on March 10, 2020. – One thousand pigs, handpicked for their reproductive performance, flew off on March 10 from Brest to China, a country strongly hit by the African swine fever virus in 2019. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County announced a local emergency Thursday to address livestock deaths resulting from the recent heatwave.

Officials say the recent heatwave has contributed to an increased rate of livestock fatalities.

The increase of carcasses in need disposal has exceeded the capacity of the Baker Commodities, Inc. rendering facilities, which processes livestock carcasses for a majority of the Central Valley.

The proclamation of a local emergency allows the county to take necessary emergency disposal measures to protect public health and safety from potential hazards.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.