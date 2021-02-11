Fresno County ag workers receive first dose of vaccine in Firebaugh

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – As part of Fresno County’s program to vaccinate 3,000 farm and agriculture workers, hundreds of agriculture workers received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Firebaugh this week.

“They’re out there on the frontlines doing all the harvesting work that most people aren’t willing or able or want to do. This provides them an added layer of safety,” said Garrett Patricio, the president of Westside Produce, one of the companies allocated doses.

Fresno County Supervisor Brian Pacheco said Thursday’s event in Firebaugh ended the county’s 3,000 dose pilot program, but after Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Fresno on Wednesday, Pacheco said ag workers are being prioritized.

“He listened and I think, more importantly, we effectively demonstrated that we can handle more than we’ve been distributing,” Pacheco said. “I just ask have a little bit more patience. Because it’s coming. You’ve been made a priority. The governor wants equity.”

Pacheco has been vocal on getting more doses to the Central Valley for farm and ag workers and said he was able to talk to Newsom one-on-one on Wednesday.

Fresno County received 19,000 doses this week, an increase from the 8,000 doses they had been receiving in previous weeks.

Farm and ag workers have been hit hard by the pandemic – many of them Latinos.

According to the most recent state data, Latinos make up 38.9% of California’s population, but 55% of COVID-19 cases and 46% of COVID-19-related deaths.

Mercy Rosario was one of the workers to receive the first dose on Thursday. She said she has been working with Westside Produce for 20 years.

Mercy said she was sick with COVID-19; her husband, who also received the first dose, spent three weeks in the hospital because of the virus.

“I thank God for giving us another opportunity at life,” she said. “I’m happy. I’ve never been afraid of the vaccine. I’ve always been praying to God to get the vaccine.”