Fresno County after school educators recognized at award show

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Fresno county educators in after school programs received recognition for their hard work Saturday night.

The Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools ‘Safe and healthy kids’ department hosted their annual After School Awards Show. Professionals in seven categories were awarded for their hard work and countless hours spent after school with children, providing them with educative and wellness opportunities during crucial time before parents or guardians return home.

“Really our after school professionals we have in our county are there for our students. They come back each and every day because of what they get from the students and what they give to the students as well,” said Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Senior Director Helena Silva.

There were 21 finalists across categories with winners getting trophies. About 500 people came out to show their support.