Fresno councilmembers provide details into city’s first disbursement of loan program for small businesses affected by pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias and councilmember Esmeralda Soria unveiled details Friday on results from the first disbursement of the city’s small business support loan program for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, called Save Our Small Businesses, approved requests from 1,068 businesses out of a total of 2,634 requests received from across Fresno for a total of $750,000 spread across the seven city council districts.

Businesses with five or fewer employees will receive $5,000 and those with more than five employees will receive $10,000.

The awards aim to help businesses who have lost substantial revenue and are in danger of permanently closing their doors, said Arias and Soria in a joint statement.

The program was created in March 25 by the council with an allocation of $750,000 and was boosted Friday with an additional $1.5 million.

Numbers provided by Arias and Soria indicate that the program impacted a total of 7,224 jobs in Fresno.

The councilmembers provided detailed information that broke down which businesses received the loans in their respective districts.

In District 1, represented by Soria and covers parts of the Tower District and central Fresno, saw 17 businesses awarded loans out of a total of 110 qualified applicants.

A majority of the businesses, 13, received $5,000 in loans, while four received a $10,000 loan.

Most of the money, 57.14% went toward micro-businesses, which have zero to five employees, and impacted 58 jobs in the district.

The recipients of the loans in District 1 include Hi-Top Coffee and Perfect Blend Fine Cigars.

District 1 Business Awardees $10,000 Loan Awardees: Hi-Top Coffee

Paul L. Michaelides DDS MCSD, Inc.

City Wide Market LLC

Revolver Hair Studio $5,000 Loan Awardees: Eddie Jeans

Georgina E. Castle

John W. Cadwalader Attorney at Law

Perfect Blend Fine Cigars

Pink Palace Beauty Supply & Salon

Sheer Bliss

Solorio Taylor Translators

Trin Spa Skin & Wellness

A1 Noble Plumbing

California Indoor Comfort Inc.

Eat It Up Catering Service

The Uppercut Barbershop

Vernissage: Fresno’s Art Rendezvous

District 3, represented by Arias and covers parts of the Tower District and downtown Fresno, awarded loans to 15 businesses out of 166 qualified applicants.

A majority of the businesses, nine, received $5,000 loans, while six businesses received $10,000 in loans.

Nearly half of the money, 42.86% went toward micro-businesses, which have zero to five employees, and impacted 67 jobs in the district.

Some of the businesses that received loans included India’s Oven Restaurant & Bar and Lanna Coffee Co.

District 3 Business Awardees $10,000 Loan Awardees: India’s Oven Restaurant & Bar

Henry’s Catering

Lanna Coffee Co.

Murray’s Asphalt

Next Level Barber Studio

Concept Transporters $5,000 Loan Awardees: Bullerz Pet Supply

El Cochinito Contento

Fashion Cut

Ofelia’s Barber Shop

Tower 59 Barbershop

Ro Cares in Home Child Care, LLC

Serita A. Rios, Attorney at Law

La Jacka Mobile

Irma’s Beauty Salon

The councilmembers also provided details on impacts the loans made in other city council districts.

In District 2, represented by Mike Karbassi and covers northwest Fresno, gave a total of $110,000 in loans to 18 businesses out of 235 qualified applicants.

A majority of the money, 63.64% or $70,000, went to businesses with zero to five employees and impacted 56 jobs.

In District 4, represented by Paul Caprioglio and covers Fresno State and the Fresno Yosemite Intl. Airport areas, gave $110,000 in loans to 19 businesses out of 194 qualified applicants.

A vast majority of the money, 72.73% or $80,000, went to businesses with five employees or less and impacted 66 jobs.

District 5, represented by Luis Chavez and covers southeast Fresno, gave $105,000 in loans to 16 qualified businesses out of 52 qualified applicants.

Nearly a majority of the money, 52.38% or $55,000, went to businesses with less than five employees and impacted 69 jobs.

In District 6, represented by Garry Bredefeld and covers northeast Fresno, gave a total of $110,000 in loans to 14 businesses out of 200 qualified applicants.

A small percentage, 27.27% or $30,000, went to businesses with five employees or less and impacted 96 jobs.

District 7, represented by Nelson Esparza and covers east-central Fresno and parts of downtown, gave $105,000 in loans to 17 businesses, out of 111 qualified applicants.

A majority of the cash, 61.90% or $65,000, went to businesses with less than five employees and impacted 73 jobs.

