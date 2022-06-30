FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – From a 69% wage increase in one year to a 39% increase over three years is what Fresno City Councilmembers voted for in a new pay raise proposal, which passed 5-2 at Thursday’s meeting.

Esmeralda Soria and Garry Bredefeld cast the two votes against the measure.

“It’s still, in my opinion, pretty large, and bypassed the process that should’ve been done with the voters before we did this raise,” Bredefeld said.

Under the new proposal, councilmembers will see their pay increase from the current $80,000 to $92,000 in 2023, $101,200 in 2024 and $111,320 in 2025, continuing until otherwise modified.

The Mayor’s salary will also increase from the current $130,000 to $149,500 in 2023, $164,450 in 2024 and $180,895 in 2025, also continuing until otherwise modified.

Mayor Dyer will only benefit if he wins a new term in 2024.

“For me, it’s not the money,” Dyer said.

The council’s original proposal was based on the salaries of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors, whose salaries are tied to state judges’ salaries. Councilmember Miguel Arias said they deserve the salary count supervisors make because they earn it.

“These councilmembers and this Mayor work just as much if not far more than our county supervisors,” he said.

Council President Nelson Esparza also standing by the 69% pay hike, saying they do more to serve their constituency than county supervisors for far less pay.

“It did make sense to me to match the compensation of a legislative body here in town that works really only a fraction of the work that we do,” he said.

The ordinance will come back for adoption on July 21.