Fresno councilmember calls out hundreds of Immanuel Schools supporters for courthouse demonstration

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A city leader took aim at hundreds of demonstrators calling them ‘selfish’ Thursday.

The comments come after this weeks Immanuel Schools support rally, where the majority of people gathered without masks or social distancing.

Fresno City Council president Miguel Arias said they have a right to their day in court, and a right to rally but said they should do it without putting others at risk.

He estimated about 500 people gathered to support the school for a court hearing Tuesday. The private Christian school was defending its decision to open for in-person instruction.

Arias spotlighted the demonstrators during Thursday’s council meeting for what he said was a disregard of health orders.

“As our families are the ones being infected and dying, I don’t appreciate people intentionally coming into our city and violating those rules,” he said.

Arias said the move put the community at risk.

“Our Christian beliefs teach us that you shall love your neighbor as yourself and it seems to me that the Christian school that was here in our city should have at least followed the Christian teachings in being aware and cautious and thoughtful of the neighbors that we have in our city,” he said.

Fellow councilmember Garry Bredefeld has been in the school’s corner and spoke out during the meeting, saying he’s happy they’ll remain open for now.

“I support parents having the choice to have their kids going back to school I think kids need to be in school and there are many kids who are suffering as a result of the extended school closures,” he said.

A second hearing is set for September 15, and Arias is asking for things to be different.

“I’d like them next time they’re in our community to wear a facial mask, honor social distancing to honor the things that our public health official is asking all of us to do to reopen,” he said.

Arias praised several other recent rallies including one for Black Lives Matter and another in support of law enforcement where the majority of demonstrators followed health orders.

