FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday during their January 5 meeting urging the admission of Fresno State into a Power Five Conference.

The resolution, co-sponsored by Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer and Council President Tyler Maxwell, highlighted Fresno State’s distinguished athletics programs that have produced national championships (baseball in 2008, softball in 1998 and numerous Mountain West Conference Championships in various sports).

As far as recent achievements the resolution notes last season’s Fresno State Bulldog team that finished the season with 10 wins after starting 1-4, winning the Mountain West Conference championship, and winning the LA Bowl over Pac-12’s Washington State. Fresno State was the only California university to win its respective bowl game.

“Fresno State is among the nation’s top public universities and has one of the most consistent and enthusiastic fan bases I have ever seen. Our fans come from across Central California and beyond, reliably filling Valley Children’s Stadium and tuning in from home to watch the game. The City of Fresno is ready to do its part in facilitating admission into a Power Five conference.” -Tyler Maxwell, Fresno Council President

The resolution highlights that Fresno State has consistently been ranked as one of the top public universities. US News & World Report ranked Fresno State third among national public universities for graduation-rate performance for the past five years and in 2022, Washington Monthly ranked Fresno State as the nation’s 36th best university.

“I am a proud Fresno State graduate, but this is not hyperbole. I know a winner, and a true competitor, when I see one. Fresno State punches above its weight, both athletically and academically. It has more than earned a spot in a Power Five conference. Be it the Pac-12 or the Big 12, either conference would be well served by Fresno State’s addition. Now is the time to make this happen.” -Jerry Dyer, Mayor City of Fresno

The resolution also noted some notable names that are part of their athletics alumni class, including Davante Adams, Derek Carr, Paul George, and Aaron Judge.