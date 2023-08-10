FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – With the summer heat coming and going in the Central Valley, there is a summer community event in Fresno to beat the heat, and maybe take a shot at some local favorites.

Saturday, August 12, Fresno City Council President presents the Ready, Set, Splash! The event will take place at Vinland Park located at 4695 E. Gettysburg Avenue from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The main attraction will feature a dunk tank, where you can dunk some of your local favorites. These include Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Fresno Council President Maxwell, and CBS47 anchors Brian Dorman and Mederios Babb.

There will also be water slides, face painting, free food, and a community resource fair.

Council President Maxwell joined CBS47 Brian Dorman and Kathryn Herr to talk about the event. You can see the interview above.