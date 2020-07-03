Fresno Council President Miguel Arias tests negative for coronavirus

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Miguel Arias, Fresno City Council President, announced Friday he has tested negative for COVID-19. He was tested after his son tested positive earlier this week.

