FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating relatives of 67-year-old Pedro Villalta Lopez.

Lopez was recently admitted to a Fresno hospital where he later passed away, officials say.

Although officials say they have little information on him they do know that he has previously lived in Stockton, Calexico, and Mexico.

The coroner’s office staff say they have searched many personal records but can not find any of his relatives.

According to officials, locating relatives is a crucial step to releasing Lopez and giving him a proper burial.

Anyone with information about Pedro Villalta Lopez is asked to please contact the Coroner’s Unit at (559) 600-3400 or email the Deputy Coroner handling this case at Loretta.Andrews@fresnosheriff.org