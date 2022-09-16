FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno contestant will soon have the opportunity to come on down on the longest-running game show in the United States, The Price is Right.

According to CBS, on Tuesday one of the contestants on the Price is right will be from Fresno. The name of the contestant has not been released.

The Price is Right features contestants bidding for prizes and competing for showcases. Some of the games include, That’s Too Much, Swap Meet, One Away, Dice Game, To The Penny, and many more.

The Price is Right is hosted by Drew Carey and can be seen at 10:00 a.m. PST on CBS47.