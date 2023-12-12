FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The first project in an initiative to make schools and the surrounding areas safer has been completed in northwest Fresno.

Fresno City Councilman Mike Karbassi announced the successful activation of left-turn phasing lights at the intersection of Sierra and West Avenues near Starr Elementary.

The improvement is intended to significantly improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance overall road safety within the community.

Councilman Karbassi says this implementation is part of his efforts to increase traffic and pedestrian safety around schools.

Mayor Dyer, Councilman Karbassi, and other officials will be at Starr Elementary Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the completion of the initiative.