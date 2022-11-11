Political sign urging Vote No Amendment within a sea of other annonomous political campaign signs on a rainy day.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Time is running out before political campaign signs must come down – in fact, Caltrans says political signs must be removed “within 10 days after that election.”

One local business is doing its part to help dispose of them.

Caglia Environmental says starting Friday signs for all Tuesday’s races may be taken to the Cedar Avenue Recycling Transfer Station (CARTS) location at 3457 South Cedar Avenue in Fresno, just off of Highway 99 in Fresno, to be recycled for free.

Company spokesperson Casarra Aragon says the company accepts signs made of paper, corrugated plastic, vinyl, and can even recycle metal stakes, however, she adds that they are unable to accept wooden posts for recycling.

Signs of all sizes and shapes are accepted, and there are no limits as to how many can be dropped off.

Caglia has been recycling old campaign signs for several years for national, state, and local races.

Campaign signs may be dropped off Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The company invites anyone with questions to call them at 559-233-1158.