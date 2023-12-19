FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno company that aims to help people and keep clothes out of the landfill is facing a bump in the road after a fire broke out at their Tower District “donation shack” Monday morning.

The location, the first Eco World donation site in the Tower District, still shows the good purpose it served on the outside, painted green and calling for all donations.

Inside paints a different picture, as donated clothes, shoes, and more cover the floor, with a charred interior all around.

Clothes that would have helped those in need, whether that is domestic violence survivors, people who have experienced disasters, or those who just need a fresh pair of clothes.

“(It would) benefit any one of our 300 affiliates such as Marjorie Mason, Red Cross, Fresno High right down the street, they have some of our bins co-branded with their school. So yeah, it didn’t just hurt us, it hurt the community,” said Jené D’Ambrosio, president & co-owner of D’Ambrosio Trading.

Jené and her husband Daren run D’Ambrosio Trading, the parent company of Eco World, which delivers lightly used clothes to non-profits and those in need, while also recycling those more worn donations so they do not end up in the landfill, and Just Porch It, a free donation service which comes straight to your door.

However, the scorched building on West Olive Avenue was their landmark location in the Tower District.

They say they were heartbroken when they got the news.

“Unfortunately, at 2:30 in the morning, we got a phone call that this building was on fire and it had been set on fire. So, my husband came straight down here,” said D’Ambrosio. “Actually, being here with you, this is the first time I’ve seen it in person,” she told me.

Fresno Fire told us they are still investigating the cause of the fire at this time.

Either way, Jené says it is a difficult way to see it go, after not only the effort that went into it, but the memories she and her family created making it.

“Our whole family, including our kids, in 2016 this was the first place we had in Tower to help Tower have a sustainable way to donate and we painted it ourselves, and transformed it into a donation center.”

In addition to providing clothes to those in need, Eco World and Just Porch It, now in six states, keeps two million pounds of textiles out of landfills every single month.

30,000 pounds of that comes from Tower District donations alone.

Even though she said the building will likely be demolished, they realize the need is still there, and hope to add another way to donate at that site in the near future.

“We’re disheartened, a little heartbroken you know, but we’ll be back.”

If you would like to learn more about Eco World or Just Porch It, their websites can be found here.