FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A total of 10 local businesses and organizations were recognized Wednesday for their work to help prepare our leaders of tomorrow.

The Fresno Compact awards held its annual recognition event at the Chaffee Zoo on Wednesday. The businesses were honored for going above and beyond in their work with local students.

The compact was established 30 years ago and recognizes the contributions of local businesses that give their time to improve education in the Central Valley.

Those involved with the Fresno Compact say more partnerships are needed and local businesses are encouraged to take part.