Fresno community mourns loss of local LGBTQ community spokesperson, advocate

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Several Fresno organizations and community members are mourning the loss of local LGBTQ community spokesperson and advocate, Zoyer Zyndel.

In a post shared by Fresno State’s Cross-Cultural and Gender Center, Sunday afternoon says they are saddened and in shock of the unexpected and accidental passing of Zyndel.

Photo: Fresno State CCGS

They say Zyndel’s deepest passion was to advocate for and foster love and support for the trans community.

“We are all reeling from the news of his passing, and want to extend our deepest condolences to all who cared for him. Zoyer was very much loved.”

According to the post, Zoyer was a leader in Trans-E-Motion as well as Community Link, PFLAG, and countless other community groups at Fresno State and Fresno City College.

Zoyer’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover the funeral expenses.