FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – With schools starting all over the Central Valley, it’s important for kids to have proper footwear to help them feel confident and comfortable. But for some families, the cost of school supplies can make it difficult to purchase their kid’s new shoes.

For families in need, there is a Fresno community event that will be giving free shoes to kids Saturday.

The fifth annual Kick It Outreach event will take place at Cary Park, located at 4750 North Fresno Street from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

There are no special requirements for kids to qualify for a new pair of shoes. Event organizers say they plan on giving out over 600 shoes to kids in need. Along with the shoe giveaway, there will also be free pizza, ice cream, and more.

