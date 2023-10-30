FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County residents are invited to participate in interactive community workshops to discuss how the next round of Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention (HHAP) funding can address the needs of the unhoused community, officials announced.

Fresno County meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Selma City Hall and at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Mendota City Hall.

Fresno County partners including the City of Fresno, the County of Madera, and Fresno Madera Continuum of Care will also hold community workshops.

The first meeting takes place on Monday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rescue Mission at 332 Elm Street in Madera.

The City of Fresno meeting will take place on Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials say the total allocated by the legislative for this HHPA 5 statewide is $1 billion.