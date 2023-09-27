FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Stolen items were returned, but one crucial item is still missing.

A note was left with a simple message: “Please return to St. Rita’s Mission in the Yokuts Valley.”

“It’s a good feeling. I’m very happy and blessed, very blessed, thankful to God that they returned the items,” said Father Alfredo Arias, pastor at the Saint Isidore The Farmer Church in Orange Cove. “So on one hand, we’re happy, but on the other hand, we are still sad.”

The note was left inside a golden tabernacle along with the chalices at a church doorstep on Shaw and McCall Avenues.

The items had been stolen from the Catholic church in the Yokuts Valley a few days before.

“A lot of emotions but also thankful, and praying for that person so they can let us know where they placed the Eucharist so we can go pick them up,” he said.

The most important item however had yet to be returned, the consecrated host.

“For us as Catholics, you know,” he said. “We have the beautiful Sacrament, baptism confirmation for the holy matrimony, holy orders, and of course the confession reconciliation.”

“So for us,” he continued. “It’s not just any piece of bread, but it’s the living bread that came down from heaven.”

The Eucharist is so important to mass, he said he is willing to drive anywhere in Fresno County to pick it up.

“I urge you and I beg you, please let us know where you have placed our Lord Jesus Christ, the consecrated host,” he said.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.