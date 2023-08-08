FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors honored Gerardo Portillo, Anthony Trinidad, Jonathan Alfaro, and Jimmy Fuentes on Tuesday.

The students won the 2023 “MESA” (math, engineering, science, and achievement) USA National Engineering Design Competition in New Mexico back in June.

“This team from rural California on the west side of Fresno County beat out 25,000 other students for the top spot,” said Brian Pacheco, District 1.

The students designed and created an app called FentaKNOW.

“We got inspired, we saw a lot of deaths in our community due to the fentanyl crisis so we decided to make an app to help our community,” said Anthony Trinidad, a student at Mendota Junior High School.

At the time, the students were unaware of any apps that connected the community with resources and where to get help.

Their goal was to spread awareness and help save lives.

Since January, the students spent over one thousand hours after school planning and learning how to build the app.

“At the start of the competition they did not know how to code, and they took the courses and came up with the idea, and designed the app and we went through the engineering and design process and the product was the FentaKNOW app, ”said Carlos Tamayo, who is a STEM and MESA teacher at Mendota Junior High School. “It’s a great feeling knowing that these students are getting the recognition that they deserve.”

The app isn’t available to the public but they hope it will be soon.