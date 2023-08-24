FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There’s now a new way for the public to track domestic violence in Fresno County. The Marjaree Mason Center and Fresno County law enforcement leaders have announced a new online tool showing trends in domestic violence county-wide.

“In any other crime, we can do an operation, we can use intel-driven data, we can set up a sting, and we can affect most violent crime. Domestic violence is not like that,” Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said.

Along with other law enforcement officials, like Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni and chiefs from cities across the county, Balderrama explains the harsh reality of domestic violence.

“This year, every violent category of crime in the city of Fresno is down, except for domestic violence,” he said.

That’s why this new dashboard is so important.

Launching on the center’s website Thursday afternoon, the dashboard would show trends in domestic violence. It organizes the crimes by zip code and gives details about the calls in the area, like how many involved guns, and if the incident took place in a home, business, or other location.

The dashboard also shows demographic information about who the suspects and victims are, including ages and gender breakdowns. It shows how the suspect and victim knew each other, such as if they’re currently dating, married, or used to date.

Marjaree Mason Center officials said this kind of tracking helps better inform both the public and law enforcement. They said the California Department of Justice website showed in 2022, Fresno County law enforcement agencies received over 11,000 calls relating to domestic violence. 1,545 of those calls involved a weapon and 160 involved a firearm.

Balderama says this year just within the city of Fresno limits, they are projecting to see 10,000 calls relating to domestic violence.

Fresno has already seen a couple of domestic violence homicides this year. One taking the life of 18-year-old- Zoe Salinas, who died after she was shot in the head by her 19-year-old boyfriend in May.

In January, 22-year-old Cameron Wright from Raisin City was arrested after he strangled and dismembered his girlfriend, 24-year-old Samantha Sharp. He’s since been sentenced to 55 years to life in prison.

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni said this tool is much needed for the public and for law enforcement.

“This is going to bring awareness to domestic violence within our communities, within our cities, within our county, and how it even impacts the zip code that you live in,” he said.

If you’d like to take a look at the dashboard, click here.