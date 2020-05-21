Fresno Co. Health Officials encourage citizens to wear masks, effort to reopen more businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno County health officials are encouraging residents to wear masks out in public as an effort to reopen more businesses.

Fresno County Health Official Dr. Rais Vohra is asking local citizens to wear masks in public buildings.

Vohra signed an emergency health order effective Friday that residents should wear masks or face-covering in public places where they cannot social distance.

Local health officials made it clear the order will not be enforced but rather a moral obligation that they believe will hopefully prove to the state the county is prepared to phase in additional business sectors responsibly.

“For some people, we know this represents a significant change,” said Vohra. “We certainly do not want to frustrate or alarm anyone. We just want to add another level of safety that can serve the full community.”

Currently, only citizens in Fresno city limits were told to wear masks, but with the new order, all county residents including Clovis will be encouraged to carry a face covering when entering a business.

“I think it is a good idea for the business owners and employees,” said Fresno resident Scott Lowe. “But I don’t think it should be mandatory for the customers.”

Board of Supervisors Chair Buddy Mendes said the marks are not mandatory and people and businesses will have to decide whether or not they follow the order.

“It says people should wear masks,” said Mendes. “Not that they have to. Nobody is going to be out there regulating it, but if a business that is opening says we want anyone that comes in here to wear a mask. Of course, no shoes, no shirt, no mask … no entrance.”

Vohra said the decision wasn’t an easy one to make but hopes it proves to the state that workers are protected. One of the three criteria the governor requires for counties wanting to phase in more business sectors into the economy.

“That is not the only reason we did it but I hope it does show that we are serious and that we are trying to help protect the most vulnerable people in our community. But beyond that, this is a bicycle helmet,” Vohra said as he gestured to the mask. “This is a seat belt. This is just a basic safety mechanism, that when you think about it, totally makes sense.”

The county has not heard back from the state to see if they can move into phase 2.5, which allows for restaurants to have dine-in seating.

In the proposal, the Fresno Health Department did use the face masks as a way the county is prepared to protect workers.

