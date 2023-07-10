Fresno Co. has largest employment rate in California data shows

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Statistics from the U.S Bureau of Labor revealed Fresno County has the largest employment increase in California.

Fresno County experienced the largest over-the-year increase in employment at 2.9%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Fourth Quarter of 2022 County Employment and Wages data.

Officials also say Fresno experienced no wage losses from the fourth quarter of 2021 to 2022.

The data released by the U.S. Cureau of Labor Statistics highlights the positive growth in wages and jobs in Fresno County, providing a bright spot for the entire state of California Paul Nerland, County Administrative Officer.

Nationwide, the U.S. Bureau of Labor says wages decreased by 2.3% over the year. Among the large California counties, 21 reported average weekly wage losses from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Anyone seeking more information released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics can visit their website.