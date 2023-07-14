FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County officials expect an exceptionally busy weekend on its lakes and rivers, as scorching heat moves into the valley.

Now, officials urge caution with more dangerous conditions thanks to rapid snowmelt.

“We do anticipate them being extra busy this weekend. You know, when you get into the triple-digit weather it’s just almost impossible to keep your house cooled down,” said Terri Mejorado, an emergency manager with Fresno County’s Office of Emergency Services.

There are many areas still closed throughout the county because of the dangerous conditions, like Avocado Lake and the roaring Kings River.

Officials ask residents to stay away from the shuttered areas; not only for the possibility of facing an expensive ticket, but also for how dangerous it is.

Still, if want to cool off, there are plenty of other opportunities to do so.

“We have Pine Flat Lake, we have Millerton Lake. Both of those are open. Shaver Lake, Huntington Lake, Hume Lake, so yeah. We have a lot of waterways that are currently open that people can enjoy this weekend,” said Mejorado.

The water is still very cold in these areas, and only a few beaches and lounging spots remain because the water is so high.

At some lakes, there’s no beach area at all.

For instance, Mejorado says Millerton Lake is at 100% capacity, while Pine Flat is at 96%.

“You’re gonna be right on the water’s edge at all times. So, make sure you’ve always got the kids in life jackets because it just takes a minute to turn away,” she said.

Officials also stress to residents to watch how much alcohol they drink, especially near the water or on a boat.

And with temps reaching records, hydration is key.

“We recommend drinking two full glasses of water in the summertime whether you’re inside or outside. Of course, if you’re outside, we encourage you to drink even more,” said Mejorado.

They also suggest residents wear light-colored clothing and a hat if able to do so.

As for closed lakes and rivers, the county continues to monitor them every day and they’re hoping they can be open again soon.

In the meantime, they advise residents to just stay away for their safety.