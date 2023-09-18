FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County deputies do a lot of protecting and serving but today it was mostly about serving. They held a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse on Shaw and Brawley for a good cause.

Special Olympics athletes, like Jason Mullis are feeling grateful for the Fresno County deputies at volunteer to help raise money.

“I want to say thank you for you guys doing this and I’m the number one athlete right here,” said Jason Mullis, a special Olympic athlete.

The Tip-A-Cop event had deputies getting down and getting their hands dirty for families dining in at Texas Roadhouse.

“They can expect us to wait their tables and fill their drinks and were going to pretend to do an excellent job even though we probably won’t because we are cops and not waiters, but we are going to do our best for the athletes and help raise money,” said Sgt. Fred Henson with the Fresno County sheriff’s office.

Sgt. Fred Henson says it costs roughly $250 a sponsor one athlete for a year. Today 10% of tables and total checks will be donated to the Special Olympics of northern California.

“It’s always awesome to be able to give back, Texas Roadhouse is big about the community, and we like to get involved as much as we can,” said Dean Ivers, operation manager at Texas Roadhouse.

The Special Olympics provides sports training and athletic Adults with intellectual disabilities.

“They’re looking pretty, they’re trying really hard they’re doing a great job, they’re greeting guests, helping us seat, helping us get refills,” said Ivers.

Sgt. Henson says no matter how big or small the donation, every dollar goes a long way.

“I get more out of this than they get from me. I’ve been a volunteer for 22 years and I can tell you more stories about how the athletes have changed my life, and we’ve changed theirs,” said Sgt. Henson.

The event raised $2,500.