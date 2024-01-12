FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a 39-year-old at-risk Hispanic man who is missing in Fresno, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Deputies say they are searching for 39-year-old Anthonio “Anthony” Laubach. He is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5’8″, weighing 190 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

Deputies say he was last seen wearing a black jacket over a green jacket, black/gray beanie, white pants, and black shoes with no shoelaces.

Sheriff’s officials say he was reported missing by his mother. He is described as being diagnosed with the mental capacity of an 8-year-old and schizophrenic. Antonio takes medication for his medical conditions, which he does not have on him.

Courtesy: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, the investigation determined on Wednesday that Antonio was last seen walking around Fresno Street and M Street in Downtown Fresno.

Deputies encourage anyone with any information regarding Antonio and his whereabouts to contact them at (559) 600-3111.