FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the relatives of 59-year-old Dwayne Archuleta.

Deputies say on June 15, Archuleta was dropped off at a hospital in Fresno where he later died.

Investigators learned Archuleta went by multiple names including Dwayne Anderson and Wayne Archuleta, as well as different dates of birth. Official records show May 27, 1964.

Officials say he has “Liam” and a castle tattooed on his right arm and “No Fear” on his left arm. He also has a dot or clover near his right eye.

Even after doing an extensive search, detectives say they are unable to locate his relatives, preventing the release of his body for a proper burial.

Anyone with information about Dwayne Archuleta is asked to please contact the Coroner’s Office at (559) 600-3400.