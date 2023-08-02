FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Chowing down to prevent wildfires. More than four hundred goats clearing brush north of Shaver Lake near Southern California Edison’s transmission lines.

“Goats love anything that’s got leaves on it for the most part,” says Brian Sprinkle of SoCal Edison.

Goats don’t mind the rugged terrain, Sprinkle says. Southern California Edison has been utilizing goats to help clear brush for about three years and acre by acre, and he says they do a pretty good job.

“After they get done with an area, this is kind of the outcome you can expect– all of the leaves, some of the bark has been stripped from the plant,” Sprinkle says.

The utility company contracts with Chasin Goat Grazing of Santa Rosa for the herd. They’re mostly all work and no play, with a few naps in between.

“They wake up in the morning about sunlight daybreak. They get up eat till about ten or 11, then take a nap maybe an hour or two, then they eat a little more, then take another nap,” says Chase Cianfichi with Chasin Goat Grazing.

The company also brings a Grand Pyrenees security detail to keep watch.

“They just hang out all day and nap most of the day and then at night is when they’re pretty active just checking things out and roaming around the herd,” says Cianfichi.

These non-stop eaters can clear one to two acres a day– with the goal of stripping fifteen acres over the next few weeks and ultimately reducing the wildfire threat in Fresno County.